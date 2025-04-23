Shoaib Malik defends himself as player despite PCB mentorship role

Shoaib Malik during an interview at the Pakistan Super League on January 28, 2016 – Screengrab/PSL

LAHORE: Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik on Wednesday, defended his role as a player for Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 despite being one of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) mentors.

Malik was under severe criticism for his involvement in the marquee league as a player, with cricket fans and critics suggesting that the 43-year-old should be grooming the youngsters instead of being a part of the Gladiators' lineup.

Malik, while Speaking to the media here, defended his presence on the field and addressed growing criticism, while also offering a vision for a stronger, more player-focused PSL.

Malik began by clarifying that the responsibility of team planning lies with the think tank, while players must focus on execution.

“The think tank’s job is to strategise. Our job is to perform when given the chance,” Malik said.

“We are working hard to fix past mistakes and deliver better results going forward,” he added.

As one of the most experienced players in the league, Malik said he takes his mentorship role seriously.

“I always try to fulfil my responsibilities as a mentor when needed,” he stated.

"My contract clearly states that I am eligible to play and I am doing that.”

“Some cricketers have always shown great respect and support for me and I do the same for them.

“People often question why I am still playing, but no one asks about those sitting outside the PSL entirely."

Malik insisted that his performance and fitness remain up to professional standards, saying, “I am still in good shape and can contribute positively on the field.”

Looking ahead, Shoaib Malik shared a hopeful outlook for both the future of the PSL and his team Quetta Gladiators.

He believes the completion of PSL’s first decade is a crucial turning point that should lead to meaningful reforms and strategic improvements.

“Now that the PSL has completed ten successful years, I truly believe this is the right time for the chairman and all stakeholders to sit together and evaluate how we can take the league to the next level,” Malik said.

“It’s a landmark moment, and with proper planning, we can make the PSL not only more competitive but also more beneficial for players and fans alike,” he added.

He also expressed confidence in Quetta Gladiators' ability to turn their campaign around despite a challenging start to the season.

“We have had some setbacks, but Quetta Gladiators have the potential to bounce back,” he stated.