Tanvir Ahmed levels match-fixing allegations on BCCI and IPL

Tanvir Ahmed slams BCCI and IPL following match-fixing controversy involving Rajasthan Royals on April 23, 2025 – Screengrab

Former Pakistan Test cricketer Tanvir Ahmed on Wednesday, reignited the controversy surrounding the Indian Premier League (IPL), by terming it the 'biggest platform' for match-fixing.

The accusations came in the wake of Rajasthan Royals’ dramatic two-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 36th match of IPL 2025.

The Royals, chasing a target of 181, appeared well in control before a sudden batting collapse saw them fall just short — a result that triggered speculation and public outcry.

Adding fuel to the fire, Ahmed took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to express his concerns, claiming that several IPL teams are under the influence of match-fixers.

"The BCCI proudly claims IPL is the biggest cricket league in the world. Yes, it is — but it’s also the biggest platform for fixing. Most teams are in the hands of fixers," Ahmed alleged.

For the unversed, the controversy erupted when Jaideep Bihani, Convenor of the Ad Hoc Committee of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) raised suspicions after Rajasthan Royals’ back-to-back narrow losses to Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants respectively.

Bihani questioned how a professional team failed to score nine runs in the final over on two separate occasions — subtly suggesting the possibility of intentional underperformance.

In response, Rajasthan Royals have vehemently denied the accusations, labelling them as 'false, baseless, and completely unfounded'.

The franchise has sent a strongly-worded letter to the Rajasthan government and the State Sports Council, demanding strict action against Bihani for what they call reckless and defamatory remarks.

So far, neither the Board of Control for Cricket in India nor the RCA has issued an official statement regarding the allegations.