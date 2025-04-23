Jurgen Klopp turns down Real Madrid coaching offer: report

An undated image of former Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp. — Liverpool

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp who is currently associated with Red Bull as the head of global soccer is expected not to accept any managerial job in the world of football until the summer of 2026, international media reported on Wednesday.

A renowned English newspaper has confirmed that Klopp "currently goes no further than Red Bull" which ends the hopes of Real Madrid to appoint him as their new boss.

Following Real Madrid’s exit from the Champions League reports emerged that Carlo Ancelotti’s future with the club was in danger, Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso and former Liverpool boss were reportedly the frontrunners to replace Ancelotti.

Reports suggested that the Copa del Rey final will be key for Ancelotti’s future, reports further added that the defeat in the final will pack bags for the Italian, and a win could become a reason for his stay at the club.

But looking at the recent form of Madrid, it will be not easy for the Los Blancos to beat the toppers of La Liga, to whom they have already lost a final of a cup this season.

Earlier, reports were coming that the 57-year-old German football manager is not happy with his new job at Red Bull but his agent rejected all speculation by saying that Klopp "is very happy with his new role".

After a 23-year long career as a manager at different places, the German football coach decided to step down from Liverpool duty last season after winning six different major trophies including the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup twice, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup in his tenure since 2015.