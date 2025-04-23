Northwestern State crush LSU Tigers in midweek matchup

An undated picture of Branden Benton. — NSU Demons

BATON ROUGE: Northwestern State Demons breezed past LSU Tigers 13-3 here at the Alex Box Stadium on Tuesday night.

In the weather-delayed match, Northwestern State secured an early command by smashing six runs in the top of the third inning, capped by a three-run home run from first baseman Braden Benton.

Benton finished with four RBI, while third baseman Rocco Gump and shortstop Samuel Stephenson added three and two RBI, respectively.

The Tigers’ offence was limited to solo home runs from outfielders Derek Curiel and Josh Pearson and first baseman Jake Brown.

The defeat marked the Tigers’ first in a midweek game this season.

“It was not a good performance across the board,” said LSU head coach Jay Johnson.

“We’re disappointed in the way we played tonight, and we’ll get back to work tomorrow to make sure a game like that doesn’t happen again.”

LSU will look to rebound this weekend when it begins a three-game SEC series against Tennessee on Friday at Alex Box Stadium.