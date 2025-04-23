PSL 10: Multan Sultans win toss, elect to bat first against Islamabad United

Multan Sultans' Mohammad Rizwan and Islamabad United's Shadab Khan at the toss for their PSL 10 match at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on April 23, 2025. — X/Livestream screengrab

MULTAN: Home side Multan Sultans have won the toss and opted to bat first against Islamabad United in the 13th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

PLAYING XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Josh Little and Ubaid Shah.

Islamabad United: Andries Gous (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Muhammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Saad Masood, Riley Meredith and Salman Irshad.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

United and Sultans, considered one of the most consistent teams in the PSL, have come face to face 17 times with the three-time champions boasting a slightly dominant record with nine victories, compared to the 2021 winners’ eight.

Matches: 17

Islamabad United: 9

Multan Sultans: 8

FORM GUIDE

The two teams are boasting strikingly contrasting forms in the ongoing PSL 10 as the United, unbeaten after four matches, sit at the top of the standings with eight points, while the Sultans are at the bottom as they managed to win just one out of their four matches played thus far.

Islamabad United: W, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

Multan Sultans: W, L, L, L, L