Emerging South African footballer dies just ahead of league game

An Undated picture of Sinamandla Zondi. — Picture courtesy of Durban City/Facebook

South African defender Sinamandla Zondi passed away after collapsing on the pitch just ahead of the commencement of a second-tier football match, his club Durban City announced on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was deemed dead, the reason for which is yet to be determined.

The unfortunate incident resulted in the abandonment of the second-tier match between Durban and Milford FC at halftime.

"It is with deep sadness that we confirm the passing of Sinamandla Zondi, aka Sgora, a loved member of the Durban City family," the club said in a statement.

"Sinamandla was more than a talented footballer, He was a teammate, a friend, a brother, a son and an inspiration to all who knew him.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends, teammates, coaches and everyone affected by this tragic loss. We will continue to support those close to him during this difficult time."

The defender, who made his professional debut in September 2021 and had been a regular for Durban City club, who sit at the top of the standings and are on course for promotion to the top flight of South African football.