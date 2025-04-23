Ali Tareen hints at rebidding for Multan Sultans after PSL 10

An un-dated picture of Multan Sultans' owner Ali Tareen. — Facebook/AliKhanTareenOfficial

Multan Sultans’ owner Ali Tareen on Wednesday, shared that he may opt to rebid for the franchise after the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, if offered a renewed ownership contract at an inflated valuation.

Despite his strong connection with the team, Tareen made it clear that he will not commit to an agreement that operates at a financial loss.

Speaking to local media at the Multan Cricket Stadium about the potential increase in franchise value, Tareen claimed that the current financial model is unsustainable for the franchise.

“We do have the option to renew our contract with a 25 percent increase on the current price. But at that price, we are operating at a loss," said Tareen.

"My plan is to exercise our right to exit the current agreement and rebid for the team — hopefully at a more realistic valuation, similar to Karachi Kings’ $26 million deal over ten years,” he added.

Tareen backed his remarks by citing the struggles the franchise’s original owners faced and eventually exited due to unsustainable financial losses.

“The previous owners left because they could not bear the losses beyond two years. That gave us the opportunity to step in. If they had not faced such setbacks, we would not be here today,” he noted.

He also revealed that his team is fully prepared for the possibility of rebidding.

“We already know what it takes — how much profit and loss is incurred. We are ready for it. Our contract even includes the right to walk away if we do not agree with the new valuation,” Tareen stated.

On the field, Multan Sultans are off to a slow start in PSL 10, managing just one win from four matches. With only two points, they currently sit at the bottom of the standings. However, Tareen remained optimistic.

“We focused on bouncing back at home. We did not panic. We believed that once we returned to Multan, things would settle,” he said, reflecting on their recent victory against Lahore Qalandars.

Ali Tareen also addressed the comparatively quieter buzz around PSL 10, emphasising the team’s commitment to their fans.

“We told the players they are playing for the people of Multan. That bond with the fans — that is what drives us forward,” he concluded.