Mohammad Rizwan reveals reason behind not keeping wickets in PSL 10

Mohammad Rizwan post match conversation with Ramiz Raja after the match against Lahore Qalandars in Multan Cricket Stadium at Multan on April 22, 2025.

Multan Sultans' captain Mohammad Rizwan has finally opened up about his decision to step away from wicketkeeping duties during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, stating that he wanted to be 'closer' to the fielders.

In a post-match conversation with renowned commentator Ramiz Raja following their game against Lahore Qalandars, Rizwan explained that the move is part of a strategic shift to boost on-field communication and team energy.

"I wanted to be closer to the fielders, to talk to them directly and lift their energy levels," Rizwan said.

Rizwan also pointed out that his team’s bowling unit consists of players who are relatively new to professional cricket, particularly at the high-pressure level of the PSL.

Players like Ubaid Shah have not yet gained the experience that our more seasoned bowlers might have.

"Our bowling attack includes many young and inexperienced players like Ubaid Shah and Akif Javed.

"I want to guide them during the game, understand what's going on in their minds, and help them stay composed."

Rizwan emphasised that by not wearing the gloves, he can freely move around and interact with the players, something he believes is crucial for team morale and cohesion.

“When I’m not keeping, I’m constantly running and motivating the team — it adds momentum,” he added with a smile.

Taking over the wicketkeeping duties in his place is Usman Khan, who has not only impressed behind the stumps but has also been a key contributor with the bat.

Rizwan lauded Usman’s impact, especially at the crucial number three position.

“Usman Khan has been instrumental in building momentum in our innings. When he comes in at one-down, he plays with such intent that our batting flow stays intact,” Rizwan said while placing his trust in the young wicketkeeper-batter.

Despite the tactical change, Multan Sultans have struggled in the tournament so far.

They have won only one out of their first four matches, placing them at the bottom of the points table with just two points.

Rizwan did not shy away from pointing out the team’s poor fielding as a major reason behind their disappointing run.

“Our fielding in the last three matches has been below par. Misfields and dropped chances cost us crucial moments, and that’s why the results have not gone our way,” he admitted.