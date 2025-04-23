Conor McGregor targets THIS fighter for UFC comeback

An undated photo of former UFC champions Conor McGregor (Left) and Michael Chandler (Right). — Instagram/mcgregorfansclub_

Former UFC Featherweight Champion Conor McGregor has hinted at a sensational return to the UFC, reigniting talk of a long-anticipated clash with Michael Chandler.

The two fighters recently exchanged cryptic posts on social media, sparking excitement among fans and reigniting speculation about their long-delayed showdown.

McGregor has not stepped into the Octagon since July 2021, when he suffered a defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

His scheduled return at UFC 303 in 2024, set against Chandler during International Fight Week, was ultimately canceled due to a toe injury.

While McGregor remained sidelined, Chandler stayed active, facing Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 and Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314 — both of which ended in losses for the American fighter.

Following the success of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas last week, McGregor took to social media on Monday, declaring, “I’ll only come back to a stadium,” suggesting he wants his next fight to be on a grand stage.

He further fueled speculation with a follow-up post on X (formerly Twitter), stating: “IRON MIKE CHANDLER. Unfinished business.”

Chandler wasted no time responding, tweeting: “Unfinished Business Loading…” and later posting on Threads: “Dust off the old contract and add some new ink… I’m ready tomorrow.”





McGregor, who holds a 1-3 record in his last four bouts, including losses to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier, appears eager to return — but only under the right conditions.

For the unversed, McGregor and Chandler previously served as rival coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31 in 2023, adding another layer of intrigue to their ongoing rivalry.