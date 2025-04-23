Zimbabwe edge past Bangladesh to register historic Test victory

Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett (left) and Ben Curran run between the wickets during the fourth day of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on April 23, 2025. — AFP

SYLHET: Right-arm pacer Blessing Muzarabani’s brilliant match figures of 9/122, coupled with Brian Bennett’s half-centuries in each innings, propelled Zimbabwe to a drought-ending three-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series here at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The African side’s sensational victory was their first in away Tests since 2018, coincidentally their previous triumph had also come at the same venue and the opposition.

Zimbabwe also broke their record of the highest successful run chase in the process, surpassing their previous best of 162 which they achieved against Pakistan in November 1998.

Leading the way for them in the run chase were openers Bennett and Ben Curran, who laid a solid platform for the victory by putting together an important 45-run stand.

Bennett, who made 57 in the first innings, remained the top-scorer for Zimbabwe in the run chase with a masterful 54-run knock from 81 deliveries and featured seven fours and a six.

Curran, on the other hand, contributed with a 75-ball 44, comprised of seven boundaries.

Besides them, middle-order batter Wessly Madhevere was the other notable run-getter for Zimbabwe, scoring an unbeaten 19 and leading them to the victory.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the standout bowler for Bangladesh, picking up five wickets for 55 runs in 22.1 overs, while Taijul Islam bagged two.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh resumed their second innings from an overnight score of 194/4 through skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and wicketkeeper batter Jaker Ali.

The home side were in a comfortable position as they were leading by 112 runs with six wickets in hand.

However, their remaining six wickets fell for just 31 runs, resulting in them getting bowled for a meagre 225.

Shanto remained the top-scorer for Bangladesh with 60, closely followed by Ali, who made 58.

Blessing Muzarabani led the bowling charge for Zimbabwe, taking six wickets for 72 runs in 20.2 overs, while Wellington Masakadza chipped in with two scalps.