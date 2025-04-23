Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 10, MS vs IU today Match 13

Multan Sultans and Islamabad United face off in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on April 23, 2025. — Geo Super

MULTAN: The 13th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 is currently underway between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United here at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.



PLAYING XIs



Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Josh Little and Ubaid Shah.

Islamabad United: Andries Gous (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Muhammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Saad Masood, Riley Meredith and Salman Irshad.