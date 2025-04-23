Andrew Flintoff recalls mental challenges after near-fatal car crash

England coach Andrew Flintoff looks on during the warm-up for their fourth T20I against Pakistan at The Oval, in London on May 30, 2024. — AFP

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff on Wednesday, shared the aftershocks of his near-fatal car crash while filming a Television programme, stating that he still gets flashbacks at night.

Flintoff, in one of his first interviews since the accident in December 2022, told former England captain Michael Atherton that he was hesitant to leave his room until eventually having breakfast with Jos Buttler and Reece Topley.

“That day in Cardiff, it took me 10 goes to leave my hotel bedroom. I couldn’t get out of the room,” Flintoff told Mike Atherton.

“I was so anxious and worried. I eventually went down to breakfast, sat down and chatted with Reece Topley and then Jos Buttler,” he added.

The former cricketer then revealed that England Test captain Ben Stokes also came to inquire about his health, with whom he now shares a ‘great’ relationship.

“I had to go back to my room to get my baseball mitt, and I was waiting for the lift again and heard footsteps. I knew it would be (England captain) Ben Stokes.

“I didn’t really know him then. I’ve built a great relationship with him since, but I was anxious about that, standing in the lift with him.

“In the dressing room, Joe Root came over, one of the best men you’ll ever meet, and everyone made me feel so welcome.

“Slowly but surely, I started to find my feet. And sitting on the balcony and being pictured. Even the press were nice about me. It’s amazing what an accident can do.”

Andrew Flintoff then went on to share that he has accepted the mental challenges that came with the incident and is not fighting them now.

“It’s always going to be there, but in a strange way, I’ve got an acceptance of it now. I’m not fighting it,” he said of the physical and mental scars of the accident.

“I still get flashbacks at night and anxiety and other stuff, but I know it’s happening and I’m accepting of it.”