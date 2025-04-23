Pacers take commanding lead over Bucks in Playoffs

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) celebrates a made shot during game two against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Apr 22, 2025. — Reuters

INDIANAPOLIS: The Indiana Pacers extended their impressive playoff run with a hard-fought 123-115 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, securing a 2-0 series lead.

Pascal Siakam led the charge with a dominant all-around performance, recording 24 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists.

Tyrese Haliburton orchestrated the offense as the team’s floor general, dishing out 12 assists alongside five points and five rebounds. Myles Turner made his presence felt on both ends, adding 22 points and seven rebounds.

The Pacers surged in the second quarter with a 38-point explosion, seizing control of the game and maintaining momentum through the second half.

Key contributions came from the bench, with Benedict Mathurin scoring 14 points, Obi Toppin adding 11, and Aaron Nesmith chipping in 16. Andrew Nembhard also delivered a strong performance with 17 points, helping fuel Indiana’s offensive firepower.

Despite a resilient effort from the Bucks, the Pacers’ balanced attack and clutch shooting in the fourth quarter proved decisive. Indiana outscored Milwaukee 28-27 in the final frame, stifling any late-game rally attempts.

After the game, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle emphasized the importance of staying focused as the series shifts to Milwaukee.

"We've done our job and that's all we've done," Indiana coach Rick Carlisle said. "We've protected home court. Now the scene shifts and their building will be wild on Friday and Sunday. We have to be prepared."

The Bucks, now facing an uphill battle, will look to regroup and defend their home court when the series resumes for Game 3 on Friday in Milwaukee.