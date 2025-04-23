Carlos Alcaraz’s participation in Madrid Open hinges on medical results

Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his semi final match against France's Arthur Fils at Barcelona Open at Real Club de Tenis Barcelona in Barcelona on April 19, 2025. — Reuters

MADRID: Carlos Alcaraz faces a crucial decision regarding his participation in the Madrid Open as the four-time Grand Slam champion continues to struggle with an adductor muscle injury sustained during the Barcelona Open final against Holger Rune.

Medical experts have warned the 21-year-old about the risks of competing in the upcoming tournament in his current condition.

"I feel fine physically," Alcaraz said.

"I’ve had tests, and we’ll see what the results say. I’m used to playing with discomfort, so let’s hope I can play and enjoy Madrid," he added.

The medical report will ultimately determine Alcaraz’s fate. If advised to withdraw, he may skip the prestigious event to prioritize his recovery for the French Open.

The reigning Monte Carlo Masters champion is scheduled to play his first Madrid Open match later this week—pending favorable test results.

Fans eagerly await updates on his fitness, hoping to see him compete. However, the young star has previously emphasized focusing on what truly matters.

“We're four months into the year now, and I've learned a lot about giving importance to what's important,” Alcaraz said.

A two-time Madrid Open champion (2022, 2023), Alcaraz is seeded second in his half of the draw, with Alexander Zverev as the top seed and Novak Djokovic fourth.