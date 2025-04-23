Triple H announces Survivor Series 2025 date and venue

Former WWE Champion and newly crowned Hall of Famer Triple H at THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. — WWE

WWE Chief Content Officer and Hall of Famer Triple H has officially announced that Survivor Series 2025 will make history as the first-ever stadium edition of the iconic event, taking place at Petco Park in San Diego on Saturday, November 29.

The announcement, made today on WWE’s corporate website, marks the company’s return to San Diego for a premium live event since 2008.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Chief Content Officer, emphasized the significance of the stadium setting:

“For the first time in the event’s nearly 40-year history, Survivor Series will take place in a Stadium on November 29, and we believe Petco Park in San Diego is the perfect host for a historic night,” he said.

Known as one of WWE’s "Big Four" spectacles, Survivor Series will bring its signature brand warfare to the home of MLB’s San Diego Padres, offering fans a fresh, large-scale experience.

Petco Park, renowned for hosting major sports and entertainment events, will provide a striking backdrop for WWE’s action-packed showdown.

Erik Greupner, CEO of the San Diego Padres, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership:

“We are thrilled to collaborate with WWE and the San Diego Tourism Authority to host Survivor Series at Petco Park. For over 20 years, our venue has been the stage for San Diego’s most unforgettable moments, and we’re proud to add WWE’s electrifying Superstars and passionate fans to that legacy. This will be a night to remember in the heart of downtown San Diego.”

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria also celebrated the news, highlighting the economic and cultural impact:

“Welcoming Survivor Series to the 619 is a major victory for our city. Thousands of fans will flock to San Diego, boosting our local economy and experiencing the best of America’s Finest City. With Petco Park’s world-class facilities and our incredible wrestling community, we’re ready to make this an unforgettable event.”

For the unversed, San Diego’s last major WWE event was One Night Stand in 2008 at the San Diego Sports Arena. Now, 17 years later, the city prepares to host another monumental night in sports entertainment.