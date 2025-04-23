PSL or IPL? Ramiz Raja’s commentary blunder sparks meme fest

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja speaks during the post-match presentation after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars at the Multan Cricket Stadium on April 22, 2025. —

Former Pakistan captain and commentator Ramiz Raja found himself at the center of online trolling after an amusing on-air gaffe during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) awards ceremony on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Multan Cricket Stadium when Raja, while presenting Ireland’s Josh Little with the "Catch of the Match" award for dismissing Fakhar Zaman, mistakenly referred to the tournament as the "HBL IPL" instead of the "HBL PSL."

The blunder quickly went viral, with fans flooding social media with memes and witty reactions.

"Time to retire from commentary as well," joked one fan.

"Ramiz Raja wants to be part of the IPL," quipped another.

Some users humorously declared: "Ramiz out of English! 🤣"

Others playfully rebranded the league: "HBL PSL ❌ HBL IPL ✅"

"Bahut acha promote kiya hai IPL ko."

"IPL commentary karke aadat hogayi inko."

Shah’s performance was a key factor in Multan’s victory. The young pacer claimed three wickets, helping restrict Lahore Qalandars to 195/9 in their chase of a mammoth 229-run target.

Yasir Khan was also the standout performer, blasting 87 off just 44 balls, including six fours and six sixes.

His explosive 89-run opening partnership with captain Mohammad Rizwan (32 off 17) helped Multan post a mammoth 228/5—the highest team total in PSL history at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

In response, Lahore Qalandars fought hard, with Fakhar Zaman (32), Sam Billings (43), and Sikandar Raza (50) contributing brisk knocks. However, they ultimately fell short, finishing at 195/9.

Islamabad United remain unbeaten at the top of the table with four wins, followed by Karachi Kings with six points. Lahore Qalandars are in third place with four points from five matches.

Multan Sultans are currently at the bottom of the table with just one win in four matches and will face Islamabad United on Wednesday in a crucial encounter.