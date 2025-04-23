Gilgeous-Alexander powers Thunder to 2-0 series lead over Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (left) drives to the basket beside Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right) in the third quarter during game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center on Apr 22, 2025. — Reuters

OKLAHOMA CITY: The Oklahoma City Thunder delivered a commanding performance in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series, defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 118-99 at the Paycom Center on Wednesday to take a 2-0 series lead.

The Thunder set the tone early, exploding for a 32-17 first-quarter lead and never looking back. Their offense was a model of balance, with five players scoring in double figures.

“We never underestimate our opponent, no matter what,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

“Obviously they’re a very good team. They wouldn’t be here if they weren’t. And we just wanted to make an emphasis to come out and win that first quarter, set the tone for the night,” he added.

Alexander led the charge with 27 points, five rebounds, and eight assists, continuing his stellar postseason form.

Jalen Williams added 24 points and five rebounds, while rookie Chet Holmgren announced his presence in the paint with a double-double (15 points, 11 rebounds).

Oklahoma City’s bench also made key contributions, with Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso combining for 21 points. Defensively, the Thunder stifled Memphis for the second straight game, holding them under 100 points.

The Grizzlies struggled to establish any offensive rhythm and couldn’t match the Thunder’s pace. Despite a brief third-quarter surge, they were outscored in all four periods and never recovered from the early deficit.

With the win, the Thunder head to Memphis with a commanding series lead. The Grizzlies must regroup quickly if they hope to keep their playoff hopes alive.