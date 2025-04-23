'The final boss’ work is done,' The Rock explains WrestleMania 41 absence

The Rock in ring portrait during Smackdown at Smoothie King Center on February 21, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. — WWE

WrestleMania 41 electrified Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas over the weekend, drawing over 65,000 fans across two nights.

While the event delivered unforgettable moments and shocking twists, one glaring absence left WWE fans wondering: Where was Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson?

After his explosive appearance at WrestleMania 40, expectations were high for his return. Yet, this year’s showcase went on without The Great One—and now, Johnson has broken his silence.

On Tuesday, the Hollywood megastar and WWE legend appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, finally addressing the question on everyone’s mind.

“They know, when I come to them and lay this out, ‘Here’s how I feel it should go. We can insert Final Boss into the end of this finish, but then where do we go?’” Johnson explained, referencing his in-ring persona, “The Final Boss.”

He admitted his decision wasn’t made lightly, citing scheduling conflicts and a desire not to overshadow the moment.

“There are other commitments that I have, and I want to be careful that we’re not overstepping,” he said. “I can get involved in the finish, but why get involved in the finish when the spotlight should just be on John, 17, heel champion?”

Ultimately, Johnson believed his role in the story had reached its natural conclusion.

“I think The Final Boss’ work is done,” he added.

WrestleMania 41 ended with a seismic shocker as John Cena cemented his legacy, capturing his 17th world championship—officially breaking Ric Flair’s legendary 16-title record.

In a dramatic, emotionally charged main event, Cena defeated Cody Rhodes—but not without controversy.

After a brutal battle, Cena delivered a low blow, followed by a championship belt shot to Rhodes. As the referee revived, Cena covered him—1, 2, 3—securing the win and turning heel for the first time in over 20 years.

The rivalry between Cena and Rhodes had been brewing since Elimination Chamber in March, when Cena shockingly attacked Rhodes with an unlikely ally—his former nemesis, The Rock.

For the unversed, Rhodes’ first title reign ended just over a year after dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Meanwhile, Cena’s final WrestleMania moment left the WWE Universe stunned—and fiercely divided.