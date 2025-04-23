Doncic, LeBron lead Lakers past Wolves in Game 2

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) goes to the basket between Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) and guard Mike Conley (10) during the fourth quarter of game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Apr 22, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Luka Doncic led the Los Angeles Lakers with 31 points in a 94-85 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, leveling their first-round NBA playoff series at 1-1 after dropping Game 1 at Crypto Arena.

Doncic stuffed the stat sheet with 12 rebounds and 9 assists, while LeBron James contributed 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 assists to help the Lakers bounce back from their opening loss.

"We looked at what we didn’t do so well—which was a lot of things in Game 1," James said.

"We took it to heart, held each other accountable, and had a much better result," he added.

Austin Reaves added 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists for the Lakers, who poured in 60 points over the final three quarters. Despite a late push, the Timberwolves never closed the gap to fewer than nine points.

Lakers coach JJ Redick praised his team’s improved focus and intensity.

“I think tonight was just more about getting that urgency button switched back on,” Redick said.

For the Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with 27 points, while Anthony Edwards added 25.

"The way they’re guarding us, when I catch the ball, they kind of go zone, and when I try to attack a gap, it’s like three people," Edwards said. "I’ve just got to make my decisions a little quicker, and we’ll be all right."

Game 3 of the series will be played Saturday in Minneapolis.

The Lakers were blown out 117-95 in Game 1, where the Timberwolves knocked down 21 three-pointers in a dominant performance.