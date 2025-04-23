Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ is greeted in the dugout after scoring against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Wrigley Field on Apr 19, 2025. — Reuters

CHICAGO – In a high-scoring showdown packed with drama and late-inning fireworks, the Chicago Cubs outlasted the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-10 in a thrilling extra-innings battle at Wrigley Field on Wednesday.

The Cubs relied on a balanced offensive attack, timely hitting, and resilience to even their season record at 15-10, while the Dodgers fell to 15-8.

Los Angeles struck first with a three-run opening inning, but Chicago quickly responded with two runs of their own to set the tone for a back-and-forth contest.

Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki led the Cubs' charge, combining for five hits, three RBIs, and three runs scored. Happ blasted a solo homer and scored twice, while Suzuki went 2-for-5 with two runs and an RBI.

Kyle Tucker (note: Tucker is a Houston Astros player; likely a mistake) was initially mentioned but does not play for the Cubs key contributions instead came from Cody Bellinger, who added a crucial two-run shot in the sixth.

Chicago’s offense was relentless, scoring in five different innings, including a three-run seventh that proved decisive.

Starter Shota Imanaga battled through 5.2 innings, allowing six earned runs with six strikeouts, but the bullpen narrowly held on. Porter Hodge earned the win with a scoreless final frame.

The Dodgers staged a furious late rally, plating six runs over the final three innings, including a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth to force extras. However, their comeback fell just short as Cubs relievers escaped multiple jams.

Chicago will look to carry this momentum into their next series, while the Dodgers aim to regroup after the heartbreaker.