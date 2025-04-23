When will Kane Williamson arrive in Pakistan for PSL 10?

An undated picture of former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson wearing Karachi Kings kit. - X

LAHORE: New Zealand’s star batter and former captain, Kane Williamson, is scheduled to arrive in Lahore tonight to join the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10.

Williamson, who is part of the Karachi Kings squad, was unavailable for the tournament's initial matches due to his commentary duties in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). However, he is now set to bolster the team’s batting lineup.

He will begin training with the squad tomorrow in preparation for his debut in the league.

The prolific right-hander is expected to feature in Karachi Kings’ upcoming match against Quetta Gladiators on April 25 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Meanwhile, Saad Baig will remain with the squad as an additional player to cover for Williamson’s late arrival.

In another development, the franchise is awaiting medical updates on fast bowler Adam Milne, who sustained a knee injury during the match against Lahore Qalandars. Milne was rested as a precautionary measure after experiencing discomfort.

The Karachi Kings are currently placed second in the PSL 10 points table, having secured three wins in five matches. Their most recent victory came against Peshawar Zalmi, where they chased down a target of 149 in a tense finish.

Skipper David Warner led the charge with a crucial 60 off 47 balls, while Khushdil Shah provided valuable support with an unbeaten 23 off 17 deliveries.

It is pertinent to mention that the 34-year-old brings immense experience in the T20 format, having represented New Zealand in 93 matches, scoring 2,575 runs at an average of 33.44 and a strike rate of 123.08.

He has also played in various T20 leagues, including the SA20, IPL, Vitality Blast, CPL, and CLT20, and will look to make his mark in the PSL for the first time this week.

Updated Karachi Kings squad for PSL 10:

David Warner (C), Abbas Afridi and Adam Milne (all platinum), James Vince, Hasan Ali (VS), Khushdil Shah (all diamond), Shan Masood, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Aamir Jamal (all gold), Arafat Minhas (brand ambassador), Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, Mir Hamza (silver), Fawad Ali and Riazullah (both emerging), Omair Bin Yousuf, Kane Williamson, Saad Baig, Mohammad Nabi and Mirza Mamoon (all supplementary), Ben McDermott