PSL 10: Islamabad United announce replacement for Rassie van der Dussen, Matthew Short

South Africa's Rassie Van der Dussen (Left) raises his bat after scoring century during the ICC ODI World Cup match against New Zealand in Pune on November 1, 2023 and Matthew Short (Right) celebrates after scoring century during Big Bash League match between Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heats in Adelaide on January 11, 2025. — ICC/AFP

Islamabad United have signed West Indies all-rounder Kyle Mayers as a replacement for Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa) and Matthew Short (Australia) for the remainder of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10.

The franchise confirmed that van der Dussen withdrew from the tournament due to personal reasons, while Short has also been ruled out, prompting the need for an overseas replacement.

Mayers is set to join the squad in Lahore ahead of United’s sixth match of the season.

Mike Hesson, Islamabad United’s head coach, expressed his support for van der Dussen during this difficult time.

“We fully stand with Rassie and his family. He’s going through a tough period, and cricket takes a backseat in such situations,” Hesson said.

Regarding the decision to bring in Mayers, Hesson voiced confidence in the West Indian’s abilities.

“We’ve played strong cricket so far, but we’re leaving nothing to chance. Mayers has proven himself in T20s, and his all-round skills will add balance and depth to our squad,” he said.

Rehan Ul Haq, Islamabad United’s team manager, shared similar optimism.

“Kyle Mayers is an excellent addition to our side. Our goal is to win PSL 10, and his experience will bolster our campaign,” he said.

Under Shadab Khan’s leadership, Islamabad United remain unbeaten in the ongoing tournament and are strong contenders for a record fourth PSL title.

United will play their fifth match against Multan Sultans on Wednesday at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Islamabad United’s updated squad for PSL 10

Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah (both platinum), Azam Khan, Imad Wasim and Jason Holder (all diamond), Haider Ali, Salman Ali Agha and Ben Dwarshuis (all gold), Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Andries Gous, Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Irshad (all silver), Hunain Shah and Saad Masood (both emerging), Kyle Mayers and Riley Meredith.