WATCH: Ubaid Shah’s wild celebration accidentally hits Usman Khan

Multan Sultans' emerging pacer Ubaid Shah accidentally hit Usman Khan during his wicket celebration in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Lahore Qalandars at Multan Cricket Stadium on April 22, 2025. — Screengrab

MULTAN: In an unexpected moment during the high-octane PSL 10 clash between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars, fast bowler Ubaid Shah’s exuberant wicket celebration took an awkward turn when he accidentally struck wicketkeeper Usman Khan on the head.

The incident occurred at Multan Cricket Stadium after Shah dismissed Lahore Qalandars’ Sam Billings.

Overwhelmed by the crucial breakthrough, Shah turned and leapt in celebration, only to unintentionally hit Khan—who was wearing a hat instead of a helmet—with his palm.

The impact left the wicketkeeper momentarily dazed, but after a quick medical assessment, he reassured his teammates and continued playing.

The Sultans’ camp showed immediate concern, but Khan quickly signaled he was fine with a thumbs-up. The moment quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising the intensity and passion of PSL 10.

Despite the mishap, Shah’s performance was a key factor in Multan’s victory. The young pacer claimed three wickets, helping restrict Lahore Qalandars to 195/9 in their chase of a mammoth 229-run target.

Lahore Qalandars had a promising start, with Fakhar Zaman (32 off 14) and Abdullah Shafique (28 off 21) providing early momentum.

However, regular wickets derailed their chase. Sam Billings (43 off 23) and Sikandar Raza (50 off 27) fought hard, but the mounting required run rate proved too much.

With this win, Multan Sultans secured their first victory of PSL 10, while Lahore Qalandars—currently third in the points table with two wins and two losses—will look to bounce back in their next match against Peshawar Zalmi on February 24 at Gaddafi Stadium.