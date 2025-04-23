PSL 10: Abrar Ahmed reveals why he stopped his head-shaking celebration

Quetta Gladiators' Abrar Ahmed delivers his unique celebration style after taking wicket during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Quetta Gladiators at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 12, 2025. — PSL

LAHORE: Pakistan’s mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed known for his unique head-shaking celebration after taking wickets, has decided to retire the gesture after facing criticism—particularly during the high-profile Champions Trophy match against India.

Abrar, who is currently representing the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 10, revealed in an exclusive interview with Geo News that while the celebration became popular, it also sparked controversy.

The turning point came when he dismissed India’s Shubman Gill and gestured for him to leave while shaking his head, which drew significant backlash.

"I started this celebration in the previous PSL and continued it in South Africa without any issues," Abrar explained. "But during the India match in the Champions Trophy, it became a bigger deal. I never intended to offend anyone, so I’ve decided to move on from it."

The talented leg-spinner emphasised that he values sportsmanship and doesn’t want his actions to hurt anyone’s sentiments.

The 26-year-old also spoke about refining his skills, particularly in the death and middle overs, acknowledging that his hard work is now yielding results.

He praised his PSL team, the Quetta Gladiators, stating, "Our squad is strong—just one win can change our momentum. Having a legend like Viv Richards motivate us is invaluable."

He also commended teammate Mark Chapman’s adaptability to local conditions, expressing hope that the batter continues his strong form.

Looking ahead, Abrar has set his sights on becoming Pakistan’s premier bowler in all three formats.

"I’m working on my fitness and will also focus on improving my batting over the next six months," he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Abrar is currently the joint sixth-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament, with seven wickets in just three matches.

For the unversed, the Quetta Gladiators are currently placed fifth in the tournament, with one win and two defeats in three games.

They are scheduled to play their next match against the Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 25.