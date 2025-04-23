Sikandar Raza wants PSL to match IPL’s tech standards

Sikandar Raza celebrates after taking the wicket of Karachi Kings' New Zealand bowler Adam Milne (Not Pictured) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium in Karachi on April 15, 2025. — AFP

MULTAN: Lahore Qalandars’ star all-rounder Sikandar Raza believes the Pakistan Super League (PSL) still lags behind the Indian Premier League (IPL) in certain aspects, particularly technology.

The Pakistan-born Zimbabwean cricketer highlighted the IPL’s advanced use of digital tracking for no-ball detection and expressed optimism that the PSL would soon adopt similar innovations.

“There have been a lot of innovations in cricket lately,” Raza said. “Hopefully, we’ll see these technologies adopted in the next PSL as well.”

The all-rounder also elaborated on the IPL’s precision in umpiring decisions. He explained that the IPL measures each player’s height to digitally track delivery trajectories, particularly for full tosses, ensuring accurate no-ball calls by comparing the data with the bowler’s height.

This minimizes human error and enhances fairness in the game.

It is pertinent to mention that the Qalandars recently lost their second match of the ongoing tournament, this time against the Multan Sultans on Tuesday at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Chasing a daunting target of 229 runs, the visitors could only manage 195/9 in their allotted overs despite Sikandar Raza’s half-century.

The Qalandars got off to a decent start in their pursuit, with openers Mohammad Naeem and Fakhar Zaman putting together a brisk 38-run stand. However, the blazing start was soon disrupted when Naeem fell victim to Michael Bracewell in the fourth over after scoring a run-a-ball 11.

Fakhar followed suit in the next over, skying a fuller delivery by Ubaid Shah, which was brilliantly caught by Josh Little in the deep. The opening batter scored 32 off 14 deliveries, including two fours and three sixes.

The Qalandars then began losing wickets at regular intervals, halting the momentum of the two-time champions.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings offered some resistance in the middle phase of the innings until he was dismissed by Ubaid in the 15th over. He scored 43 off 23 deliveries, smashing two fours and four sixes.

Experienced all-rounder Sikandar Raza played a gutsy half-century down the order, but his efforts were insufficient to secure victory for the Qalandars.

Raza remained the top scorer for his side with an unbeaten 50 off 27 deliveries, including five fours and three sixes.

Currently, Shaheen Afridi’s side holds the third spot in the PSL 10-point table with two wins and two losses from four matches. Their next fixture is against Peshawar Zalmi at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on February 24.