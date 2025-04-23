IPL 2025: Capitals thrash Super Giants to close gap with leaders Titans

Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel (right) plays a shot during their IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 22, 2025. — BCCI

LUCKNOW: Mukesh Kumar’s four-wicket haul, followed by half-centuries from Abishek Porel and KL Rahul, steered Delhi Capitals to a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 here at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Put into bat first, the home side registered a modest total of 159/6 in 20 overs despite opening batter Aiden Markram’s brisk half-century.

The opening pair of Markram and Mitchell Marsh provided a solid start to the LSG by putting together 87 runs.

Markram, who was the core aggressor of the opening stand, walked back to the pavilion in the 10th over after scoring 52 off 33 deliveries with the help of two fours and three sixes.

His dismissal sparked a match-defining collapse which saw LSG losing three more wickets in quick succession including that of their set batter Marsh, who scored a cautious 45 from 36 balls.

Middle-order batter Ayush Badoni then gave a late push to the LSG total with a 36-run cameo, coming off just 21 balls and featuring six boundaries, until eventually falling victim to Mukesh in the final over.

Mukesh led the Capitals’ bowling charge with four wickets, while Dushmantha Chameera and Mitchell Starc chipped in with one strike apiece.

Chasing a modest 160, the visitors comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just two wickets and 13 balls to spare, thanks to a match-winning second-wicket partnership between Rahul and Porel.

The duo added 69 runs for the second wicket until Porel was dismissed by Markram in the 12th over. The opening batter scored 51 off 36 deliveries, laced with five fours and a six.

Rahul, on the other hand, carried his bat all the way through and returned unbeaten with a 42-ball 57, studded with three fours and as many sixes.

He also shared an unbeaten 56-run partnership with skipper Axar Patel, who made a notable contribution with 34 not out from 20 balls.

Markram was the sole wicket-taker for the home side, making two scalps for 30 runs in three overs.

The eight-victory helped Delhi Capitals to close the gap with leaders Gujarat Titans as both teams now have 12 points after eight matches but the latter boasting a superior net run rate. Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, remained fifth with 10 points in nine games.