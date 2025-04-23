PSL 10 points table after Multan Sultans beat Lahore Qalandars

Multan Sultans' Michael Bracewell (second from left) celebrates with Usman Khan (left) after dismissing Lahore Qalandars' Mohammad Naeem (right) during their PSL 10 match at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on April 22, 2025. — PCB

MULTAN: Home side Multan Sultans secured a comprehensive 33-run victory over Lahore Qalandars in the 12th match of the PSL 10 here at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Batting first, the hosts racked up a massive total of 228/5 on the board, courtesy of opening batter Yasir Khan’s blistering half-century and Iftikhar Ahmed’s late blitz.

Yasir top-scored for the hosts with a quickfire 87 off 44, studded with six fours and as many sixes, while Iftikhar made an unbeaten 40 off 18 deliveries, featuring six boundaries including three sixes.

In response, Qalandars could accumulate 195/9 in 20 overs despite a valiant half-century by experienced all-rounder Sikandar Raza.

Emerging pacer Ubaid Shah was the standout bowler for the Sultans as he picked up three wickets for 37 runs in his four overs.

He was supported by Bracewell and Usama Mir, who bagged two each, while David Willey and Josh Little chipped in with one strike apiece.

Sultans, who lost their first three matches, remained at the bottom despite the 33-run victory with two points in four matches and a net run rate of -1.790, inferior to fourth-placed Peshawar Zalmi and fifth-placed Quetta Gladiators, who also have two points each.

Teams Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate Islamabad United 4 4 0 8 2.544 Karachi Kings 5 3 2 6 -0.215 Lahore Qalandars 4 2 2 4 1.095 Peshawar Zalmi 4 1 3 2 -0.844 Quetta Gladiators 3 1 2 2 -0.917 Multan Sultans 4 1 3 2 -1.790

Qalandars, on the other hand, managed to hold on to their spot with four points in four matches, behind arch-rivals Karachi Kings, who are in second position with six points after five games.

Defending champions Islamabad United are at the summit of the PSL 10 standings as they have eight points after four matches and a hefty net run rate of 2.544.