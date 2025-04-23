Shaheen Shah Afridi highlights ‘positives’ after Qalandars' defeat against Sultans

Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi appeals during their PSL 10 match against Islamabad United at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 11, 2025. — PCB

MULTAN: Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi termed his team’s bowling performance as one of the ‘big positives’ from their 33-run defeat against Multan Sultans here at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Qalandars’ bowling unit, considered one of the strongest in the competition, conceded 228/5 in the recently concluded fixture against Sultans.

Bangladesh’s Rishdad Hossain was their standout bowler as he took two wickets for 45 runs in his four overs, while skipper Shaheen, Asif Afridi and Sikandar Raza chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Their pacers Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan, however, delivered forgetful performances as they leaked away 54 runs in three overs and 22 runs in one over respectively.

Reflecting on his bowling unit’s progress, Shaheen shared that the pitch was challenging for the bowlers.

"To be honest, it was a tough wicket for the bowlers today. But the youngsters stepped up and that’s one of the big positives we’ll take forward,” said Shaheen.

“We also wanted to try out Mitchell on this surface and give everyone an opportunity. Rishad Hossain has been bowling really well for us, and we believe the upcoming pitches will suit his style even more,” he added.

Shaheen Shah Afridi then went on to express his confidence in his team’s ability to stage a strong comeback, emphasising that the tournament has just started.

“It’s still early days in the tournament, and we’re confident of bouncing back stronger," Shaheen concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Lahore Qalandars are in third position with four points in four matches. They next face Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday, who sit in fifth spot in the PSL 10 standings.