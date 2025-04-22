Harbhajan Singh wants BCCI to appoint Ashish Nehra as assistant coach

Rashid Khan (Left), Ashish Nehra (Centre) and Gary Kirsten have a chat before the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 9, 2023. — BCCI

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday, urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to rope in Ashish Nehra as the national men's team's assistant coach, terming him the best available option.

Harbhajan, as reported by Indian media, believes Nehra’s coaching experience, tactical awareness and recent success in the Indian Premier League (IPL) make him the ideal candidate for the assistant coach role following Abhishek Nayar’s abrupt exit.

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to name a replacement, Harbhajan believes there is ‘no better coach’ for the current Indian setup than Nehra.

“I think there is no better coach than him for the Indian team in the present scenario. He is a great coach. The BCCI should ask him whether he wants to work with the Indian team or not. There is no better option than him,” Harbhajan stated.

Notably, Nehra made a significant impact since taking over as head coach of Gujarat Titans in their inaugural IPL season in 2022.

Under his guidance, the Titans won the IPL title in their debut season and finished as runners-up the following year.

Despite a dip in form last season, Nehra’s leadership has seen the Titans bounce back and currently lead the IPL 2025 points table with 12 points.

Harbhajan credited Nehra’s success to his positive mindset and innovative approach to coaching.

“From the day he joined, he has breathed life into this team. Every year they arrive with clear preparation and strategy," said Harbhajan.

"His bowlers challenge conventional thinking, whether it’s a left-arm spinner bowling to a left-hander or off-spinners tackling right-handers. It’s all about the mindset and Nehra brings exactly that."