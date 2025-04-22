Rajasthan Royals address fixing allegation

Yashasvi Jaiswal (R) and Riyan Parag take a run during the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on April 13, 2025, in Jaipur. — AFP

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, strongly refuted match-fixing allegations made by a senior official of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) following their narrow two-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 36th match of the cash-rich league.

The controversy erupted after a gripping encounter in which the Royals, chasing a target of 181, appeared to be in full control before a dramatic batting collapse saw them fall agonisingly short.

The unexpected defeat prompted Jaydeep Bihani, convener of RCA, to publicly question the nature of the loss and suggest the possibility of foul play — including potential match-fixing or deliberate underperformance.

According to Indian media, the franchise was quick to respond and issued a stern statement, branding the allegations ‘false, baseless and completely unfounded.’

The Royals also expressed outrage over the damage such remarks could inflict on their image and on the integrity of the sport.

“We categorically reject all allegations made by the convener of the ad hoc committee. These statements are misleading and have caused significant harm to the reputation of Rajasthan Royals,” a Royals' official was quoted by an Indian news website.

“They undermine not only our franchise but also the credibility of the BCCI, the Rajasthan Sports Council and the game of cricket itself,” the official added.

Taking the matter seriously, Rajasthan Royals have also lodged a formal complaint with the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, the state's sports minister and the sports secretary, calling for immediate action against Bihani for making what they describe as ‘irresponsible and defamatory’ claims.

The franchise emphasised that such unfounded accusations not only demoralise players but also cast a shadow over the entire tournament.

As of now, there has been no official response from either the Board of Control for Cricket in India or the Rajasthan Cricket Association.