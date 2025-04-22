Umar Akmal comes out in support of struggling Babar Azam





Pakistan's Test cricketer Umar Akmal (right) speaks on his Youtube channel on April 21, 2025 and Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam plays a shot during their PSL 10 match against Karachi Kings at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 21, 2025. — YouTube/PSL

Pakistan Test cricketer Umar Akmal on Tuesday, threw his weight behind Babar Azam amid growing criticism over his recent form, urging the star batter to return to his natural style of play to rediscover his form.

Babar has been under severe criticism due to his inability to score big.

He was dismissed for three consecutive single-digit scores in PSL 10 before breaking the shackles with a gutsy 47-run knock in Peshawar Zalmi's two-wicket defeat against Karachi Kings on Monday.

Meanwhile, Akmal, while speaking on his YouTube channel, expressed confidence in Babar’s abilities and urged fans and critics to be patient.

He also advised the star batter to shut out external noise and return to his natural style of play amid mounting pressure and criticism.

"Yes, he’s going through a tough phase, but he’s still Pakistan’s best batter. My personal request to Babar Azam is that he should forget everything, the criticism on social media, and just focus on his cricket,” said Akmal.

Akmal stressed that the expectations placed on Babar are immense, given his stature as a national icon and a role model for young cricketers.

“He needs to play his natural game. That’s the only way he’ll find his rhythm again,” he suggested.

Akmal believes Babar’s success has always come from his ability to settle in before accelerating, particularly in T20 cricket, stating that he must rediscover the approach that made him one of the top T20I batters in the world.

“In his prime, he would take his time and then accelerate. That’s what he needs to get back to. If he plays naturally, the runs will come — and with them, the confidence and his place in the T20I squad,” Akmal stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Babar-led Peshawar Zalmi are struggling in the ongoing PSL 10 as they managed to win out of the four matches thus far.

With six league stage matches remaining, the Zalmi will need a strong turnaround to stay in contention for the playoffs.