Jack Draper thinks Jannik Sinner does not deserve 'hate'

An undated photo of Jannk Sinner (Left) and Jack Draper. — ATP

Britain’s Jack Draper on Tuesday, said Jannik Sinner ‘doesn't deserve any of the hate he gets' after the world number one got criticism from former tennis stars and the public.

Sinner is preparing for his comeback at the Italian Open, after a three-month doping ban.

Draper is a close friend of Draper and both of them practised together for several days in Monte Carlo Masters last week when the Italian was allowed to resume official training activities a month before his suspension ended.

The 23-year-old Italian accepted a three-month suspension in February following an agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), thereby avoiding a trial that could have resulted in more severe penalties.

"When people ask about Jannik I tell the truth – I think he is a really genuine, nice person and on top of that he is an unbelievable player," Draper said.

"In this situation I am sure he would have had absolutely zero idea of anything.

"That's the way life goes - sometimes there are mistakes."

However, after his agreement with WADA and his decision to not go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, he was banned for three months, which led to accusations of favouritism from some players questioning the decision of the authorities.

"In terms of how I feel about him as a person I think it is important for people to know and recognise the guy is kind-hearted and a good human being,” Draper said.

"He doesn't deserve any of the hate he gets."

After his early exit from Monte Carlo Masters Draper decided to help as a practice partner, as Sinner was looking for someone to practice with, and was allowed to practice on April 13.

"I knew Jannik was available and in Monte Carlo on the clay so we organised with his team to go out there for three or four days and train with him," Draper said.

"If you're going to train with anyone it has got to be the best in the world, right?

"He's obviously had a bit of time off but he's playing at an incredible level still.

"It was great to be around him for a few days and get some good sparring."

The British men's number one added: "I'm looking forward to having him back on the tour because I think his presence has been missed."