Kylian Mbappe to play Copa del Rey final against Barcelona

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe looks on as referee Francois Letexier watches the VAR monitor for a possible penalty in a Champions League quarter final’s second leg match against Arsenal at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on April 16, 2025. — Reuters

MADRID: Real Madrid’s top striker Kylian Mbappe is set to return to the team for the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona, coach Carlo Ancelotti on Tuesday.

Mbappe missed Madrid’s 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on Monday in La Liga due to an ankle injury, which he sustained during his club's elimination from the Champions League at the hand of Premier League club Arsenal.

Madrid’s coach Ancelotti confirmed the development on Tuesday, stating that forward Mbappe and defender Ferland Mendy, who is recovering from a hamstring injury, will return to training.

"(Mbappe and Mendy) are not ready for tomorrow, but they will train these days and I think they will both be available for Saturday's game," Ancelotti said.

"Tomorrow's 11 will be decided taking into account the wear and tear of Sunday night (1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao) and that alone. Some are still a bit tired, but that's quite normal. We'll see tomorrow.

"Getafe play intense football, very well organised, and they are very clear. We are ready and prepared. Every time the end of the season approaches, the games become more and more important."

Ancelotti showed compassion for Mbappe saying ‘Mbappe is hurting because of his injury’.

"Mbappe is hurting because of his injury, because he cannot help the team – he's doing everything he can to be ready for Saturday."

For the unversed, Ancelotti's future with Madrid is facing uncertainty following their Champions League exit, with reports suggesting that the Italian will leave the club at the end of the season.

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso and former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp are reportedly the frontrunners to replace Ancelotti.