Aryna Sabalenka extends lead, Ostapenko, Danilovic surge in WTA Rankings

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action during the final against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko at Porsche Arena on April 21, 2025. — Reuters

World number one Aryna Sabalenka has extended her advantage over Poland's Iga Swiatek atop the WTA Rankings, and Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko has regained the top 20.

Sabalenka has increased her points tally from 10,541 to 10,768 after finishing runner-up at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart for the fourth time.

Sabalenka is into her 35th week as world No. 1 and looks set for a lengthy stay at the peak of the rankings as she leads second-ranked Swiatek by 3,385 points.

Swiatek was dropped after falling in the quarter-finals in Stuttgart and was the semi-finalist in the 2024 edition of the event. The Polish tennis player has dropped 87 points after falling in the quarter-final.

Ostapenko defeated Swiatek in the last eight and Sabalenka in the final during an incredible run to the title at the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) 500 clay event.

Elena Ryabakina, on the other hand, slipped down to 11th from 10th after a failed Stuttgart Open title defence, losing 500 points.

Emma Navarro stormed back into the top 10 despite losing to Ostapenko in Stuttgart's second round.

Elina Svitolina rose one place to world No. 17 after winning the 250 tournament in Rouen, her 18th WTA Tour title.

Olga Danilovic, who was defeated by Svitolina in the Rouen final, has jumped five spots to a new career-high ranking of 34th.

Marta Kostyuk, the runner-up in the previous edition, has slipped from 36th to 25th after not contesting last week.