Pakistan women cricketers move up in latest ODI ranking

Pakistan players celebrate a wicket during their ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier match against Bangladesh at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore on April 19, 2025. — PCB

Pakistan’s dominant run at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Qualifiers has not only secured their place in this year’s main event but also propelled several of their players up in ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings.

Remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament, hosts Pakistan capped off their campaign with a convincing seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Lahore last week, finishing at the top of the table.

Their standout performances have now been recognised in the latest ODI rankings, with multiple top performers making significant gains in both batting and bowling departments.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana, who was their leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 12 scalps, jumped five places to secure joint 27th position in the bowling rankings.

She also scored 103 runs in four innings at an average of 34.33 and thus also experienced a notable jump in the all-rounders' rankings, leaping 10 spots to clinch the joint-15th spot.

Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal was also rewarded for taking nine wickets in the qualifying event as she improved five spots to 17th in the ODI bowling rankings.

Nashra Sandhu also experienced a significant improvement in her ranking as she has been promoted to the 13th position, moving one place up.

On the other hand, top-order batter Sidra Amin, who finished as Pakistan's top scorer in the Qualifier with 225 runs in five innings at an average of 45 and with the help of three half-centuries, jumped five places to secure 18th position in the ODI batting rankings.

Meanwhile, her fellow top-order batter Muneeba Ali achieved a career-best ranking of 30th.

Bangladesh, who qualified for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India, alongside hosts Pakistan, saw their players being rewarded in the rankings update.

Left-arm spinner Nahida Akter climbed two places to register a career-high ranking of 10th for taking six wickets during the Qualifier.

Bangladesh’s Sharmin Akhter also reached her career-high position of 21st.

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews, who finished as the leading wicket-taker of the event with 13 scalps, maintained her place inside the top 10 of the ODI bowling rankings in ninth.

Matthews also improved two spots in the batting rankings, securing the fifth position.