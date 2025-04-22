PSL 10: Multan Sultans win toss, elect to bat first against Lahore Qalandars

Multan Sultans' Mohammad Rizwan and Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi at the toss for their PSL 10 match at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on April 22, 2025. — X/Livestream screengrab

MULTAN: Home side Multan Sultans have won the toss and opted to bat first against Lahore Qalandars in the 12th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

PLAYING XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah and Joshua Little.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings(w), Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi(c), Rishad Hossain, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan and Asif Afridi.



HEAD-TO-HEAD

Both Sultans and Qalandars have come face to face 19 times since the introduction of the latter side in 2018 with the 2021 champions boasting a bleak dominance in the head-to-head with 10 victories, closely followed by the two-time champions’ nine triumphs.

Matches: 19

Multan Sultans: 10

Lahore Qalandars: 9

FORM GUIDE

The two teams enter the match with contrasting momentum as the 2021 champions are on a three-match losing streak, while the Qalandars are third in the PSL 10 standings with four points in three matches.

Multan Sultans: L, L, L, L, W (most recent first)

Lahore Qalandars: W, W, L, L, W