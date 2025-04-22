England’s Ben Youngs announces 'bittersweet' retirement from Rugby

Leicester Tigers' Ben Youngs celebrates after the match against Northampton Saints at Welford Road Stadium in Leicester on June 11, 2022. — Reuters

England’s most capped player and Leicester Tigers legend Ben Youngs on Tuesday, announced that he will hang his boots at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old is regarded as the best scrum-halves of the current era and has given 18 years of his life to the sport.

He made his first team debut for Leicester in 2007 and played his 332nd match for the club at the weekend besides making 127 appearances for England from 2010 to 2023.

“It’s a bittersweet feeling really. Obviously, I’m sad at the thought it’s coming to an end but I’m excited about the rest of this season, excited about what this group can do,” said Youngs.

“That’s the strange part, I’m using the ‘r’ word (retirement) but it isn’t over today, there is still plenty of rugby left this season and that’s what is at the front of my mind.

“I’m not done, let’s not write the obituary just yet.

“I have spent two decades of my life here at the club and I have been lucky to be a part of some incredible moments along the way, enjoyed so much success and made memories that will last a lifetime.”

Ben Youngs has represented England at four World Cups in 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023 – before retiring from England’s duty two years ago.

He has won five premierships for Leicester and is looking for his sixth this season to end at a high level.

“It’s all I have known in club rugby, the green, red and white, and all I’ve wanted to know,” said Youngs.

“The idea of playing against this club wasn’t ever an option for me and so, for me to be able to finish a one-club player will be one of my greatest achievements.

“The time will come to thank everybody who have helped me achieve what I have but, that’s for when it comes to an end.

“For now, it’s about finishing this chapter of my life with some more success. I’m not done just yet.”