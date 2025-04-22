Najmul Hossain Shanto leads Bangladesh’s recovery on rain-hit day

Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto plays a shot during the third day of the first Test against Zimbabwe at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on April 22, 2025. — AFP

SYLHET: Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto scored a defiant half-century on the rain-hit third day of the first Test against Zimbabwe here at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The home side resumed their second innings from an overnight score of 57/1, trailing by a further 25 runs, through Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Mominul Haque after three hours of the day were washed out due to rain.

Bangladesh had a rocky start as Blessing Muzarabani dismissed Mahmudul Hasan Joy in the 20th over.

The opening batter 33 off 65 deliveries with the help of six boundaries.

Haque was then joined by skipper Shanto in the middle and together they raised an important partnership which put Bangladesh into the lead.

The 65-run partnership ended in the 35th over when Victor Nyauchi dismissed Haque, who walked back after scoring 47 off 84 deliveries with the help of six boundaries.

The hosts then suffered another blow to their batting expedition when Mushfiqur Rahim fell victim to Muzarabani in the 42nd over after scoring just four off 20 deliveries.

Najmul Hossain Shanto was then joined by wicketkeeper batter Jaker Ali and together they scored an unbeaten 39 runs for the fifth wicket before stumps were called.

At the conclusion of the third day, Bangladesh were 194/4, leading by 112 runs, with skipper Shanto and Ali, unbeaten on 60 and 21 respectively.

Muzarabani has been the standout bowler for Zimbabwe, picking up three wickets for 51 runs in his 15 overs, while Nyauchi claimed one.