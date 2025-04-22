‘I don’t miss Tennis,’ says Rafael Nadal after retirement

Spain's former tennis player Rafael Nadal bites the sporting icon award after the award ceremony at Palacio de Cibeles in Madrid on April 21, 2025. — Reuters

MADRID: Former Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal has spoken candidly about life after retirement, revealing that he does not miss the sport that brought him global fame and 22 Grand Slam titles, including a record 14 Roland Garros crowns.

The 38-year-old officially retired from professional tennis following his final match at the Davis Cup in November 2024, marking the end of an illustrious career marred by recurring injuries.

Speaking to reporters after receiving an award at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards, Nadal shared his current state of mind: “The truth is that I don’t miss tennis. Zero. I don’t miss it at all,” he said.

“But not because I finished tired of tennis or was fighting against it — not at all. I finished my career happy, and if I could have, I would have carried on because I loved what I was doing.

“It was my passion, and it’s been that way all my life. But when you realize that physically you can’t do it anymore, you try to close that chapter. And I’ve closed it.”

Nadal endured numerous injuries throughout his career but delayed retirement for as long as possible.

Looking ahead, the Spanish icon did not rule out a future role in the sport, possibly as a captain or leader of the national team. However, he emphasized that he has no immediate plans.

“I don’t know — this can’t be predicted,” Nadal said when asked about potentially leading Spain’s Davis Cup team. “I’m passionate about the sport, but you have to chart your own course.

“I recently completed a long journey, and now I need to prepare for what’s next. My family and team have helped me look ahead to the future, but I don’t know what will happen.

“Of course, I could be a candidate for captaincy, but the right circumstances don’t currently exist. I’m not saying no — not at all — but I’m looking more towards a few years down the line.”