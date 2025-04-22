NBA unveils 2024-25 awards finalists

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander celebrates after scoring against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second quarter at Paycom Center on Apr 20, 2025. — Reuters

The NBA on Monday officially unveiled the finalists for the 2024-25 season awards, highlighting the league’s top performers across seven major categories.

The winners will be revealed throughout the postseason on TNT.

As widely expected, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic headline the race for the coveted Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

The Canadian and Serbian stars have each made strong cases for the league’s highest individual honor, with Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo also making the shortlist.

Full List of 2024-25 NBA Awards Finalists

Kia NBA Most Valuable Player

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets







Kia NBA Rookie of the Year

Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs

Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks

Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies







Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers





Kia NBA Most Improved Player

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks

Ivica Zubac, LA Clippers





Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year

Malik Beasley, Detroit Pistons

Ty Jerome, Cleveland Cavaliers

Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics





Kia NBA Clutch Player of the Year

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Nikola Jokiċ, Denver Nuggets





NBA Coach of the Year

Kenny Atkinson, Cleveland Cavaliers

J.B. Bickerstaff, Detroit Pistons

Ime Udoka, Houston Rockets





In addition, the NBA will announce the following honors throughout the 2025 postseason: