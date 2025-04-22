NBA unveils 2024-25 awards finalists

The NBA on Monday officially unveiled the finalists for the 2024-25 season awards, highlighting the league’s top performers across seven major categories.
The winners will be revealed throughout the postseason on TNT.
As widely expected, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic headline the race for the coveted Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.
The Canadian and Serbian stars have each made strong cases for the league’s highest individual honor, with Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo also making the shortlist.
Full List of 2024-25 NBA Awards Finalists
Kia NBA Most Valuable Player
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
Kia NBA Rookie of the Year
- Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs
- Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks
- Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies
Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year
- Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks
- Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
- Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
Kia NBA Most Improved Player
- Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
- Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks
- Ivica Zubac, LA Clippers
Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year
- Malik Beasley, Detroit Pistons
- Ty Jerome, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics
Kia NBA Clutch Player of the Year
- Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
- Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Nikola Jokiċ, Denver Nuggets
NBA Coach of the Year
- Kenny Atkinson, Cleveland Cavaliers
- J.B. Bickerstaff, Detroit Pistons
- Ime Udoka, Houston Rockets
In addition, the NBA will announce the following honors throughout the 2025 postseason:
- Kia All-NBA Teams
- Kia All-Rookie Teams
- Kia All-Defensive Teams
- NBA Basketball Executive of the Year
- NBA Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year
- NBA Hustle Award
- NBA Social Justice Champion
- NBA Sportsmanship Award
- J. Walker Kennedy Citizenship Award (Professional Basketball Writers Association)
