Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Live Score, PSL 10, MS vs LQ today Match 12

Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars face off in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on April 22, 2025. — Geo Super

MULTAN: The 12th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 was played between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars here at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

PLAYING XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah and Joshua Little.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings(w), Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi(c), Rishad Hossain, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan and Asif Afridi.