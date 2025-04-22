‘I regret playing cricket’, says Mohammad Azharuddin

An undated picture of Mohammad Azharuddin during India vs West Indies T20I series in 2019 — BCCI

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin on Tuesday, said that he regrets playing cricket after the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) was instructed to remove his name from the North Pavilion Stand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad.

According to Indian media, the HCA has also been directed to ensure that Azharuddin’s name no longer appears on any printed tickets going forward.

The directive was issued by Justice V. Eswaraiah, the HCA’s ethics officer and ombudsman, following a petition that raised concerns about Azharuddin's conduct during his tenure as the association's president.

The former India captain expressed deep disappointment at the decision, describing it as a 'disgrace' and called on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to intervene.

The order comes in response to allegations of favouritism and conflict of interest during Azharuddin’s presidency, as raised by Lord’s Cricket Club, a local cricket organisation.

The petition claimed that Azharuddin's actions compromised transparency and fairness, thereby serving his own interests.

In addition to removing his name from the stadium signage, the ombudsman also ordered the HCA to halt the inclusion of Azharuddin’s name on tickets for the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL) season.

The Rajiv Gandhi Stadium is scheduled to host five more IPL matches this year, including three home fixtures for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Qualifier 1 and Eliminator playoff matches.

The former cricketer shared that the development hurt him personally before claiming that he was prohibited from contesting the HCA elections because he 'exposed' corruption within the matters of the association.

“What is happening is beyond comprehension and it hurts me personally," said Azharuddin.

"I was barred from contesting the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) elections merely because I exposed corruption within the system. That truth made me a target," he added.

The petition further proposed that the stand be renamed in honour of Hyderabad-born cricketing great VVS Laxman, suggesting it be officially designated as the “VVS Laxman Pavilion” on all signage, tickets and related materials.