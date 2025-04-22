Harsha Bhogle responds to reports of IPL commentary ban at Eden Gardens

An undated picture of renowned Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle. — X/bhogleharsha

Renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle has dismissed speculation that he was excluded from the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans due to a complaint by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

Bhogle clarified that he was only scheduled to commentate on two games in Kolkata, both of which have already taken place.

His statement came after media reports surfaced about a letter sent by CAB secretary Naresh Ojha to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) approximately 10 days ago.

In the letter, the CAB reportedly sought the removal of Bhogle and New Zealand commentator Simon Doull from the commentary panel for matches in Kolkata, following their on-air remarks that the Eden Gardens pitch was unfavorable to the home team, KKR.

A CAB official defended the curator, stating, “The curator was simply doing his job in line with the rule book. It is inappropriate and disrespectful to single him out in public commentary.”

Taking to social media platform X, Bhogle refuted the claims:

"There are some inappropriate conclusions being drawn about why I wasn't at yesterday's game in Kolkata. Quite simply, it wasn't on the list of matches I was down to do!" Bhogle posted on 'X'.

"Asking me would have resolved the issue. Rosters are done before the tournament starts. I was rostered for two games in Kolkata. I was there for the first and an illness in the family prevented me from being at the 2nd," he added.

The CAB reportedly urged the BCCI to remove Bhogle and Doull from commentary duties for upcoming matches, including Qualifier 2 and the final.

As of now, the BCCI has not officially responded to CAB’s request.