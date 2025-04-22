Mets edge out Phillies in nail-biter clash at Citi field

New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill reacts after exiting the game against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning at Citi Field on Apr 21, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: The New York Mets secured a thrilling 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night at Citi Field, improving their record to 16-7 on the season.

Taylo Megill delivered an exceptional performance on the mound, anchoring the Mets’ hard-fought win.

Megill turned in a solid outing, pitching 5.1 innings while allowing just one run and striking out 10 batters. He kept the Phillies’ offense in check for most of the night, helping the Mets build an early lead they would not relinquish.

New York scored one run in both the 2nd and 3rd innings before adding three more in the 5th. Francisco Lindor led the charge, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Pete Alonso and Juan Soto each contributed a run, while Brandon Nimmo chipped in with two hits.

The Phillies mounted a late-game comeback, scoring four runs combined in the 7th and 8th innings to tighten the gap. However, Edwin Díaz shut the door in the 9th, securing the save with two clutch strikeouts.

The Mets have maintained a strong start to the season, keeping pressure on the rest of the division. Meanwhile, the Phillies fell to 13-10 and will look to bounce back in the next game.

The teams will face off again Wednesday night, with the Phillies aiming to even the series and the Mets looking to extend their winning streak.