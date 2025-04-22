Bron Breakker joins Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman to destroy CM Punk, Roman Reigns

WWE Superstars Bron Breakker and Seth Rollings alongside Hall of Famer Paul Heyman at RAW after WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas on April 22, 2025. — WWE/Netflix

LAS VEGAS: The RAW after WrestleMania 41 ended in chaos as Bron Breakker shockingly sided with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman, launching a brutal attack on CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

The night concluded with Breakker spearing Reigns, signaling a potential new faction under Heyman’s guidance.

Just 24 hours earlier, Breakker lost the Intercontinental Championship to Dominik Mysterio in a grueling Fatal 4-Way match at WrestleMania 41.

Meanwhile, Rollins triumphed over Reigns and Punk after Heyman betrayed his former allies, The Bloodline.

The explosive segment began with Rollins reveling in the crowd’s rendition of his theme song.

As Heyman handed him the mic, fans erupted in CM Punk chants—only for Punk’s music to hit, cutting Rollins off before he could speak. The two immediately brawled, with Punk slamming Rollins into the corner where Heyman stood.

Punk shoved Heyman aside, but Rollins intervened before tensions escalated further. Heyman then made a bombshell declaration, proclaiming Rollins as the new "#1 top star in the business" and teasing WrestleMania 42 to close the show.

However, Reigns stormed in, spearing Rollins and delivering a Superman Punch to Heyman—only for Breakker to retaliate by spearing Punk.

After a tense staredown with Rollins, Breakker solidified his alliance with Heyman, leaving the WWE Universe stunned.

With Heyman now backed by both Rollins and Breakker, this temporary Dangerous Alliance hints at a volatile new era in WWE, setting the stage for major showdowns in the coming months.







