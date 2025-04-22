Michael Slater gets suspended jail term for domestic violence

An undated picture of former Australian cricketer Michael Salter. — AFP

Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater has been sentenced to a partly suspended four-year prison term after pleading guilty to multiple domestic violence charges.

However, the 55-year-old will be released immediately, having already served over a year in custody since being denied bail in 2024.

Slater, who represented Australia in 74 Test matches between 1993 and 2001, admitted to two counts of common assault, one count of unlawful striking, one count of assault occasioning bodily harm, burglary, and two counts of strangulation.

During sentencing, Judge Glen Cash remarked that "alcoholism is part of your make-up" and warned Slater that his rehabilitation would "not be easy."

"It's obvious that you are an alcoholic," Judge Cash stated.

Slater, who collapsed and had to be assisted by prison officers after being refused bail by a Queensland court in April 2024, has spent just over a year behind bars.

The former opening batter scored more than 5,000 Test runs during his eight-year international career, including 14 centuries and 21 half-centuries. After retiring in 2004, he transitioned into commentary, working with Channel 4 in the UK and later Australia’s Seven Network, which terminated his contract in 2021.

This is not Slater’s first legal trouble—in 2022, a Sydney court handed him a two-year community corrections order after he pleaded guilty to charges including common assault and attempted stalking of a woman.