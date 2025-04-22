Flores’ big hit lifts Giants over Brewers in series opener

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores slides home to score against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park on Apr 15, 2025. — Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Wilmer Flores delivered when it mattered most, lacing a go-ahead RBI double in the seventh inning to propel the San Francisco Giants to a 5-3 comeback win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night at Oracle Park.

Flores, a consistent force in the Giants’ lineup this season, broke a 3-3 tie with a two-out drive into left-center, plating the decisive run. His clutch hit ignited a late rally, with San Francisco adding two insurance runs in the eighth to secure the victory.

“It feels good to come through for the team,” Flores said postgame. “We stayed patient, and once we got into their bullpen, we took advantage.”

Giants starter Logan Webb battled through six innings, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out five. The bullpen trio of Tyler Rogers, Taylor Rogers, and closer Camilo Doval shut the door in the final frames, with Doval notching his sixth save of the year.

Milwaukee struck first in the second inning when rookie Caleb Durbin launched his first career homer—a two-run shot to left.

The Giants chipped away, scoring once in the second on Patrick Bailey’s RBI single and again in the fifth after a throwing error by Brewers second baseman Brice Turang tied the game.

Jung Hoo Lee added an RBI triple in the seventh, and San Francisco tacked on another run in the eighth via a double-play grounder.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta fanned eight over five innings but was charged with three earned runs in the loss. Christian Yelich paced Milwaukee’s offense with two hits and an RBI.

“We’ve been grinding,” said Giants manager Bob Melvin. “Flores continues to be a spark, and the bullpen was solid. It’s a good team win.”

The victory gives San Francisco momentum heading into Game 2 of the series Tuesday night at Oracle Park.