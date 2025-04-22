Mike Hesson emerges as top contender for Pakistan Head Coach role

An undated picture of former New Zealand and current Islamabad United Head Coach Mike Hesson. — NZC

Former New Zealand head coach Mike Hesson has emerged as a leading candidate to take charge of the Pakistan men’s cricket team, potentially succeeding former pacer Aqib Javed in the role.

Hesson, currently the head coach of Islamabad United—three-time champions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL)—has reportedly been approached by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

While the PCB had expressed interest in Hesson last year, he declined at the time due to prior commitments. However, fresh discussions are now underway between the two parties.

Though former Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq was also under consideration, Hesson appears to be the frontrunner. The PCB is leaning toward appointing a foreign head coach, continuing a recent trend.

Applicants for the role must hold a Level Three coaching certification, with the board setting a May 4 deadline for submissions. Given the limited pool of available candidates, the PCB is prioritizing a foreign appointment.

Hesson boasts an impressive coaching resume, having guided New Zealand from 2012 to 2018 after succeeding John Wright. He also has experience in high-pressure environments, including coaching stints in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Pakistan’s coaching staff has faced significant instability in recent months. Last April, former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie was appointed as Test coach on a two-year deal.

However, after a turbulent tenure marked by inconsistent performances and internal challenges, he resigned in December, just before Pakistan’s home Test series against South Africa.

Gillespie’s exit followed the departure of Gary Kirsten, who stepped down as white-ball head coach in October—just six months into his role.

Reports suggested Kirsten had a strained relationship with PCB officials and struggled to adapt to the team’s management structure.

Following these resignations, former Pakistan pacer Aqib Javed was named interim white-ball coach until the 2025 Champions Trophy.

However, his tenure was extended to include Pakistan’s recent white-ball tour of New Zealand, which featured a five-match T20I series followed by three ODIs.