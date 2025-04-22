Leonard’s 39-point masterpiece lifts Clippers over Nuggets

Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) guards in the third quarter during game two of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena on Apr 21, 2025. — Reuters

DENVER: Kawhi Leonard delivered a masterclass performance, scoring 39 points on an efficient 15-of-19 shooting, to propel the Los Angeles Clippers to a 105-102 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night at Ball Arena.

The win levels their first-round playoff series at 1-1 after the Clippers suffered an overtime defeat in Game 1.

The Nuggets had a chance to force overtime, but Christian Braun missed a potential game-tying three-pointer with six seconds left. Nikola Jokic, who grabbed the offensive rebound, also failed to convert a last-second three as time expired.

The 33-year-old Leonard, a two-time NBA Finals MVP who has been limited by injuries in recent postseasons, was dominant on both ends of the floor.

Beyond his scoring, he contributed key passes and lockdown defense, proving instrumental in the Clippers' crucial win.

"It felt like he didn't miss a shot. His shot-making ability is elite," said teammate James Harden.

"That's the aggressiveness we need from him—no matter who's guarding him. He just got to his spots and raised up. He's a big-time player, and he played big-time tonight," he added.

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue praised Leonard’s clutch performance, emphasizing his importance in high-stakes games.

"This is what Kawhi lives for. If we have a healthy Kawhi then we can win any series," Lue said.

In a tightly contested game where neither team led by more than eight points, the Nuggets were plagued by 20 turnovers and eight missed free throws.

Despite the loss, Jokic recorded a triple-double with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists, while Jamal Murray added 23 points and six assists.

The series now shifts to Los Angeles for Game 3, which will tip off on Friday.