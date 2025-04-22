Rajasthan Royals' last-over meltdown sparks match-fixing suspicions

Yashasvi Jaiswal (R) and Riyan Parag take a run during the 2025 IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on April 13, 2025, in Jaipur. — AFP

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Royals (RR) are under scrutiny after their surprising two-run loss against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, with allegations of foul play emerging from within the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA).

Jaideep Bihani, the convener of RCA’s ad hoc committee, has raised serious concerns over the team’s performance in the final over, where they failed to chase down a modest target of nine runs despite having six wickets in hand.

LSG’s Avesh Khan delivered a stunning last-over spell, defending the total and securing a dramatic victory for his team.

During a recent interview, Bihani questioned how RR could collapse in such a manner on their home ground, especially given the franchise’s controversial history.

He referenced the 2013 spot-fixing scandal involving RR players and the franchise’s subsequent two-year suspension (along with Chennai Super Kings) in 2016–17 due to owner Raj Kundra’s involvement in betting.

Demanding an investigation, Bihani urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and other authorities to look into the matter.

He also accused the Rajasthan Sports Council of sidelining the RCA in IPL hosting duties under questionable pretexts.

“The ad hoc committee was appointed by the state government of Rajasthan. After reviewing our work, we were granted an extension for the fifth time. During our tenure, we’ve successfully conducted all competitions, from the district level to the national level," Bihani said in the interview.

“However, as soon as it was time to host the IPL, the Sports Council took control. Initially, the BCCI had sent the hosting letter only to the RCA. The excuse given by the Sports Council and RR was that we lacked an MoU with the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. But if there’s no MoU, so what? Aren’t you paying the Sports Council for every match?” he questioned.

This is not the first time RR has faltered in a close chase. Earlier this season, they failed to score nine runs in the final over against the Delhi Capitals (DC) despite having seven wickets in hand, eventually losing in the Super Over.

With four consecutive defeats, RR now languishes in eighth place on the points table, having managed just two wins from eight matches.

Their next fixture is against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 24 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where they will aim to revive their faltering campaign amid growing scrutiny.